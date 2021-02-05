Freeburg, Pa. – William Penn Cabinetry is increasing production and plans to hire 150 employees over the next several months after receiving a $500,000 loan from SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).

Maurice Brubaker created William Penn Cabinetry LLC in July 2019 following the abrupt closure of Wood-Mode. The company began production in March 2020.

“It was hardworking people who lost everything in the blink of an eye. I felt it was our duty to help the community and help these people to get back to work. I think it’s good to have manufacturing in the area and those are normally good-paying jobs with benefits,” Brubaker said. “I understood the trickle-down effect of 900-plus people being out of work and possibly losing homes, not putting food on the table.”

Out of 30 total staff, 15 are former Wood-Mode employees. Brubaker was glad when Wood-Mode reopened because it gives the region multiple manufacturing options.

Only days after opening, COVID-19 struck and the company had to close from March 19 to May 8 in 2020.

“Rather than retreat, we marched forward – we hired a vice president of sales and a sales director. We took this as an opportunity to grow,” he said. “It was to help out the region; it gives manufacturing jobs. We have a benefits package that’s extremely competitive and it’s to help the area.”

Currently, the company has 30 employees at their 401 East Front St. plant.

“We do what we have to do to put the employees first,” Brubaker said.

As a professional accountant based in Lewisburg, he has no prior experience in the cabinetry business – but he did apply a wise lesson: “Hire people who are smarter than I am. That’s what we did – hired the best people, and they have a lot of freedom. I trust them implicitly,” Brubaker said.

The company has been unable to scale up as originally planned due to the pandemic's disruption, but SEDA-COG's loan is helping them catch up.

“This loan allows us to get the company the resources it needs to further ramp up our production much more quickly than our original estimate of a year. If it wasn’t for this loan, we wouldn’t be able to hire people as fast,” owner Maurice Brubaker said.

Brubaker expects to add a second shift in the next six to eight weeks.

The COVID-19 assistance loan will fund inventory, equipment, rent, payroll, utilities, benefits, payroll taxes, and purchases. Brubaker said working with SEDA-COG’s staff met an urgent need just when he needed it.

“The SEDA-COG staff understood the need and urgency for this. Everybody really pulled together to facilitate that. The attitude of all the staff was above expectations – they are very friendly and a delight to work with. I would recommend anybody to work with SEDA-COG,” Brubaker said.

Brubaker plans to open a company storefront in the coming months as well.

The company currently has a designer who works one-on-one with homeowners in their houses to design cabinetry. The new showroom will be designed as "a destination" with a homey feel and several events such as wine tastings.

“We have a well-made product and very good employees. We’ve all come together to make our company a success,” Brubaker said, adding that they also have antibacterial cabinetry that inhibits bacterial growth.

William Penn Cabinetry manufactures cabinets for residential and commercial businesses. The plant consists of cutting rooms, sanding rooms, finish rooms, assembly rooms and a warehouse. To view available positions and apply online, click here.