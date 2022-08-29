Williamsport, Pa. — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will be expanding their Jersey Shore plant, adding 125 new jobs, according to an announcement on Monday by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

West Pharmaceutical Services, headquartered in Exton, Pa., is a global leader in innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. They operate locations throughout the world and in North America, including in Williamsport and Jersey Shore.

The project brings a capital investment of more than $65 million to expand the physical footprint of the Jersey Shore plant, adding another 125 jobs at Jersey Shore to the already 700 jobs it provides in Lycoming County, and over 1,200 jobs in Pennsylvania, according to the Chamber.

West said it will add a variety of full-time and family sustaining career opportunities with this expansion, including machine operators, procurement and planning specialists, supervisors, engineers, maintenance technicians, and tooling specialists.

“This exciting announcement bolsters the skilled labor force found here in our area,” Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said.

“West Pharmaceutical Services recently broke ground on the Williamsport expansion and is now already moving forward here in Jersey Shore. It’s great to see the partnership of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, the Governor’s Action Team, County Commissioners, Jersey Shore Borough, and Jersey Shore Area School District who all worked together to secure this for the community," Yaw continued.

"I look forward to seeing this Pennsylvania-based company continue to grow their worldwide presence through their investment in Lycoming County,” he said.

Representative Joe Hamm (R – Hepburn Township) congratulated West Pharmaceutical on the nearly $70 million dollar expansion. “Economic growth and job creation are important for our area and are among my top priorities," Hamm said. Lower taxes and regulatory reforms will make Pennsylvania an even more attractive state to expand, start, and relocate a business, Hamm said.

Lycoming County Commissioner Chairman, Scott L. Metzger, on behalf of the Lycoming Commissioners, thanked state leadership on their assistance in this project. "Additionaly, we want to thank the leadership of West Pharmaceutical for investing in Lycoming County,” Metzger said.

Jersey Shore Borough Manager Cody Hoover added, “The Borough of Jersey Shore is excited to see the growth of West Pharmaceutical and its commitment to our community and for providing opportunity to our residents and the surrounding communities.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with West as they expand their production facility and we are excited to see the impact it will have on the Borough and our goal of economic development and community centered lifestyle. We would also like to thank West Pharmaceutical’s leadership for choosing to make this large investment in Central Pa,” Hoover continued.

Brian Ulmer, Jersey Shore Area School District superintendent noted that as a comprehensive high school, the district would continue to prepare quality graduates for the workforce in support of local industry like West Pharmaceuticals.

As a solid employer in Lycoming County, West Pharmaceuticals recognizes the quality workforce found in the area, Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce said.

"We are very appreciative of their continued investment to growing their presence at the Jersey Shore plant,” Fink noted. “This was a true team effort at the local, county, and state level in landing this West expansion."

Partnering together on this project was the Governor’s Action Team, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Jersey Shore Borough, Jersey Shore Area School District and the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners.

