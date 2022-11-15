Williamsport, Pa. — We’re hiring!
Cover stories in local news as a freelance reporter with NorthcentralPa.com.
We are seeking a journalist who is curious and willing to ask questions; who possesses strong writing skills; and has a genuine interest in your community.
NCPA covers relevant, timely, local news in 12 counties in the northcentral region of Pa. “News” includes civic happenings, schools and education, and local government. It also includes new businesses, special people, positive change, nonprofits, and events.
At NCPA, we work hard to create a healthy, fun, and fast-paced news environment. As the news landscape changes, we continually explore and redefine job responsibilities and skills needed for a reporter’s job. We are looking for a writer who can help build on the culture of teamwork, collaboration, evolution, and growth. We aren't your grandparent's newspaper.
A freelance reporter will:
Produce community-focused news reports as assigned, often using multimedia to tell the story
Brainstorm and pitch relevant and interesting stories you see in your day-to-day
Connect with community members regularly, both in meetings and emails
Work with the NCPA team to grow our coverage
Occasionally attend events as a representative of NorthcentralPa.com
Great candidates may have some or all of the following skills and experience:
Experience in journalism and reporting
Great news judgment and the ability to identify and pitch story ideas
Excellent writing ability, to craft compelling stories that grab the reader’s attention and keep it through the story
Fact-checking experience and value for accuracy
Experience getting information and data from government and public agencies
Interviewing experience and the ability to communicate with and earn the trust of people from diverse communities
The ability to take a quality photograph and a steady hand to record video
The ability to collaborate with a diverse team
Time management skills and attention to meeting deadlines
Comfort with social media, websites, spreadsheets, and technical tools, and the ability to learn new systems
Candidates should be living in the Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, and care about what happens here. This is your community and it's up to you to be a storyteller and steward.
The position is mostly remote, with occasional in-person meetings and an open door to office desks, equipment, and coworkers.
Pay is on a scale per article, based on the depth of the story and travel requirements.
Interested to join our roster of freelance reporters? Submit your resume and a writing sample to jobs@northcentralpa.com.