Williamsport, Pa. — We’re hiring!

Cover stories in local news as a freelance reporter with NorthcentralPa.com.

We are seeking a journalist who is curious and willing to ask questions; who possesses strong writing skills; and has a genuine interest in your community.

NCPA covers relevant, timely, local news in 12 counties in the northcentral region of Pa. “News” includes civic happenings, schools and education, and local government. It also includes new businesses, special people, positive change, nonprofits, and events.

At NCPA, we work hard to create a healthy, fun, and fast-paced news environment. As the news landscape changes, we continually explore and redefine job responsibilities and skills needed for a reporter’s job. We are looking for a writer who can help build on the culture of teamwork, collaboration, evolution, and growth. We aren't your grandparent's newspaper.

A freelance reporter will:

  • Produce community-focused news reports as assigned, often using multimedia to tell the story

  • Brainstorm and pitch relevant and interesting stories you see in your day-to-day

  • Connect with community members regularly, both in meetings and emails

  • Work with the NCPA team to grow our coverage

  • Occasionally attend events as a representative of NorthcentralPa.com

Great candidates may have some or all of the following skills and experience:

  • Experience in journalism and reporting

  • Great news judgment and the ability to identify and pitch story ideas

  • Excellent writing ability, to craft compelling stories that grab the reader’s attention and keep it through the story

  • Fact-checking experience and value for accuracy

  • Experience getting information and data from government and public agencies

  • Interviewing experience and the ability to communicate with and earn the trust of people from diverse communities

  • The ability to take a quality photograph and a steady hand to record video

  • The ability to collaborate with a diverse team

  • Time management skills and attention to meeting deadlines

  • Comfort with social media, websites, spreadsheets, and technical tools, and the ability to learn new systems

Candidates should be living in the Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, and care about what happens here. This is your community and it's up to you to be a storyteller and steward.

The position is mostly remote, with occasional in-person meetings and an open door to office desks, equipment, and coworkers. 

Pay is on a scale per article, based on the depth of the story and travel requirements.

Interested to join our roster of freelance reporters? Submit your resume and a writing sample to jobs@northcentralpa.com.

