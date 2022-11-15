Williamsport, Pa. — We’re hiring!

Cover stories in local news as a freelance reporter with NorthcentralPa.com.

We are seeking a journalist who is curious and willing to ask questions; who possesses strong writing skills; and has a genuine interest in your community.

NCPA covers relevant, timely, local news in 12 counties in the northcentral region of Pa. “News” includes civic happenings, schools and education, and local government. It also includes new businesses, special people, positive change, nonprofits, and events.

About us NorthcentralPa.com is the region's most trusted online news outlet, covering relevant, timely news and events in 12 counties. We're in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

At NCPA, we work hard to create a healthy, fun, and fast-paced news environment. As the news landscape changes, we continually explore and redefine job responsibilities and skills needed for a reporter’s job. We are looking for a writer who can help build on the culture of teamwork, collaboration, evolution, and growth. We aren't your grandparent's newspaper.

A freelance reporter will:

Produce community-focused news reports as assigned, often using multimedia to tell the story

Brainstorm and pitch relevant and interesting stories you see in your day-to-day

Connect with community members regularly, both in meetings and emails

Work with the NCPA team to grow our coverage

Occasionally attend events as a representative of NorthcentralPa.com

Great candidates may have some or all of the following skills and experience:

Experience in journalism and reporting

Great news judgment and the ability to identify and pitch story ideas

Excellent writing ability, to craft compelling stories that grab the reader’s attention and keep it through the story

Fact-checking experience and value for accuracy

Experience getting information and data from government and public agencies

Interviewing experience and the ability to communicate with and earn the trust of people from diverse communities

The ability to take a quality photograph and a steady hand to record video

The ability to collaborate with a diverse team

Time management skills and attention to meeting deadlines

Comfort with social media, websites, spreadsheets, and technical tools, and the ability to learn new systems

Candidates should be living in the Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, and care about what happens here. This is your community and it's up to you to be a storyteller and steward.

The position is mostly remote, with occasional in-person meetings and an open door to office desks, equipment, and coworkers.

Pay is on a scale per article, based on the depth of the story and travel requirements.

Interested to join our roster of freelance reporters? Submit your resume and a writing sample to jobs@northcentralpa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.