Muncy Twp., Pa. – Slated to open later this year, Geisinger Medical Center Muncy continues efforts to hire clinical and non-clinical staff, including nurses, environmental services technicians, and more.

As part of the ongoing recruitment effort for the new facility, Geisinger will host a virtual registered nurse hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.

During the virtual event, nurse candidates will be able to learn about career opportunities at the new Lycoming County facility, benefit packages, and how to apply for open positions. To help fill inpatient nurse staff, Geisinger is offering eligible candidates a recruitment incentive of up to $26,000 to join the team.

In addition to nursing, Geisinger is also looking to fill positions like respiratory therapists, licensed practical nurses, and surgical technologists. Non-clinical positions include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) mechanics, cooks, and environmental services technicians.

Geisinger offers competitive salaries, sign-on bonuses for select positions, and comprehensive benefits including health insurance starting on the first day of employment.

“This new facility not only provides the community with an important health resource but an opportunity for our neighbors to have a fulfilling career, making better health easier for our friends and neighbors in Lycoming County and the surrounding region,” said Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PhD, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s north-central region.

“Clinical and support staff had a hand in designing an inviting and healing environment in this new facility for patients, visitors and staff. All positions – from clinical staff like physicians and nurses to non-clinical staff like our environmental services team – play an important role in the care of our patients and community members.”

Those interested in attending the virtual nurse recruitment event should go to geisinger.org/MuncyNursesEvent to pre-register by Aug. 15. To learn more about all open positions at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, visit jobs.geisinger.org/muncy.