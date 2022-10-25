Pittsburgh — UPMC has job openings in several clinical and non-clinical positions across its footprint.

To help fill some of these positions, UPMC will host a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants may connect one-on-one with recruiters via text chat, audio, or video to ask questions about jobs, UPMC's culture, benefits, and locations. Attendees may even be able to participate in on-the-spot job interviews. Sign-on bonuses are available for some positions.

Job openings include clinical duties like advanced practice provider, nurses, respiratory therapy, imaging, laboratory, patient care support, social work, and pharmacy. Non-clinical jobs include food services, housekeeping, patient registration and billing, call center operators, customer support, and supply chain personnel.

UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania with over 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals, and 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Following registration, participants will receive instructions on how to log in to the event platform. Attendees will need to access the career fair through an internet-connected device.

