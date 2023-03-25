Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC in North Central Pa. is hosting a "Find Your Fit" job fair event this April.

Anyone who is interested in beginning a career with UPMC in this region is welcome to attend, including current UPMC employees who wish to change positions.

The event will take place in the Grand Ballroom at the Holiday Inn, 100 Pine St., Williamsport, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

During the event, guests will have opportunities to interview on-site and possibly receive a same-day job offer. Other features include learning about opportunities that come with sign-on bonuses up to $15,000; information about rewards packages for employees; meetings with current UPMC employees who can share their experiences; and having resumes reviewed or created with the help of UPMC's Human Resources team.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online or by calling Jon Tallman at (570) 995-3090.

Visit careers.UPMC.com for additional information on the Find Your Fit event as well as to explore current opportunities with UPMC in North Central Pa.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.