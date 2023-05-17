Muncy, Pa. — UPMC in North Central Pa. is looking to fill a variety of clinical and non-clinical job openings.

To discuss openings and employment with UPMC, the health system has scheduled hiring events in different locations throughout the day on Wednesday, May 24.

The events are taking place at the following times and locations:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wagging Tail Coffee Company, 420 N. Main St., Muncy

4 to 6 p.m. at Rock Gods Brewing Company, 237 Rooney Ave., Danville

5 to 8 p.m. at Bald Birds Brewing Company, 220 Shaffer Ln., Jersey Shore

During these events, representatives from UPMC will be present to answer questions, discuss company culture, talk about benefits and career growth, and go over the application process.

To see a list of current openings, visit careers.UPMC.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.