Muncy, Pa. — UPMC in North Central Pa. is looking to fill a variety of clinical and non-clinical job openings.
To discuss openings and employment with UPMC, the health system has scheduled hiring events in different locations throughout the day on Wednesday, May 24.
The events are taking place at the following times and locations:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wagging Tail Coffee Company, 420 N. Main St., Muncy
- 4 to 6 p.m. at Rock Gods Brewing Company, 237 Rooney Ave., Danville
- 5 to 8 p.m. at Bald Birds Brewing Company, 220 Shaffer Ln., Jersey Shore
During these events, representatives from UPMC will be present to answer questions, discuss company culture, talk about benefits and career growth, and go over the application process.
To see a list of current openings, visit careers.UPMC.com.