Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC in the Susquehanna region is looking for qualified individuals interested in a career in healthcare Environmental Services.

There are more than 70 open positions including environmental services associates, floor technicians, and experienced positions as team leaders. Positions are available at UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Williamsport, and UPMC Williamsport's Divine Providence Campus.

A high school diploma, GED, or one year of previous work experience is required.

“There’s a lot of work in hospitals and health care facilities that goes on behind the scenes, especially now during the pandemic,” said Dan Neagu, director, Environmental Services, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “Our team does more than clean, they work alongside nurses, providers, and other hospital staff every day to support patient care and ensure services are offered safely, creating an environment focused on a positive experience. It’s essential and rewarding work, and these positions are great ways to start careers in health care.”

Pay is based on experience and starts at $11.20 per hour, with a competitive benefits package and a shift differential of $1.10 per hour. UPMC prioritizes the professional growth of its environmental services staff and qualified individuals will have the opportunity to advance within the system.

“I’ve worked for the environmental services team at Williamsport for 18 years, and the job I started with evolved into a career where I can honestly say that I enjoy coming to work every day,” said Iva Harris, team lead. “As a team lead, I now look forward to helping others learn and grow in their roles. I love interacting with people and this job provides plenty of opportunity to serve patients, support my clinical colleagues, and build relationships with my coworkers. We’re all here to serve others as a part of one team where every role has meaning and purpose.”

UPMC is an equal opportunity employer. For more information or to apply, visit careers.upmc.com and search “Environmental Services.”