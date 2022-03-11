Today

Cloudy. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.