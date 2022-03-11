upmc lock haven job fair april 13
Shelinski, Erin

UPMC Lock Haven and Haven Place are hiring for a variety of positions. We have openings on a variety of shifts for full-time, part-time, and casual positions.

Stop by and speak with a recruiter or hiring manager to learn more about what opportunity is best for you on Wednesday, April 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven.

This job fair is open to the public and no registration is required. Departments hiring include: Maintenance, Food Services, Operating Room, Same Day Services, Environmental Services, Emergency Department, Security, Skilled Nursing, Therapy, Patient Access and Medical Surgical.

To search our open positions and apply, click here.


