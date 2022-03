We are searching for a Licensed Practical Nurse LPN for our outpatient neurosurgery office in Williamsport.

This full-time position works Monday through Friday, dayshift, and is eligible for a generous sign-on bonus: $7,500 (LPNs ≥ 1 year exp.) or $5,000 (LPNs < 1 year exp.).

To apply, click here for Neurosurgery, or click here for Digestive Disease Center.