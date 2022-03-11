Team Leader in Muncy – Support the food service supervisor in all aspects of the daily operation. HS Diploma/GED preferred; 2 years relevant experience required.

Hosts in Muncy – Responsible for ensuring guest satisfaction with food service utilizing customer service skills. Work permit required if under 18 years old.

Grill, Cold Cook – Responsible for the preparation and service of high quality, nutritionally-appropriate foods that are satisfying to the guest. Professional cooking experience strongly preferred.



