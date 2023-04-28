Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters are hiring! Dozens of part-time game day positions are open at the Muncy Bank Ballpark for the 2023 season. To fill these positions, the Cutters will host job fairs on April 29 and May 10.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at one of two Cutters job fairs. The fairs are on Sat., April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon and Wed., May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Both fairs will be held at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The events will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets, and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include food service workers, ticketing, stadium ushers, camera operators, wait staff, clubhouse attendants, grounds crew members, game day internships, and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 1 until September 2.

To save time, those interested are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com prior to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The Williamsport Crosscutters are an equal opportunity employer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.