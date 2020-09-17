Carlisle, Pa. -- On Tuesday, The GIANT Company announced that it is seeking to fill 4,000 part- and full-time team member positions to meet the continuing demand for groceries both now and into the holiday season.

The hiring spree includes jobs for the new store at 6301 Grayson Road in Harrisburg, which is scheduled to open on October 23. Part- and full-time positions at the new location and at other stores across the chain include cashiers, stocking, deli, and other fresh departments. The GIANT Company's distribution center in Carlisle and the GIANT Direct facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster are also hiring for positions that include order selectors and delivery drivers.

“We’re excited to see the team coming together for our new store in Harrisburg, and we’re looking for even more caring and enthusiastic team members,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “With the increased demand for both in-store and online grocery shopping continuing, we are looking to hire in all areas of the business throughout the holiday season and beyond, helping us deliver on our purpose of connecting families for a better future, while having fun along the way.”

“The GIANT Company culture is one of inclusion and belonging, where everyone is respected, valued, and heard,” continued Lutcavage. "With immediate openings across the organization, new team members will be immersed in a robust training program, rooted in the company’s newly launched brand platform, For Today’s Table."

The GIANT Company is committed to investing in its 35,000 talented team members by offering best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement and encourage work-life balance.

Late last year, the company announced the launch of new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time team members with four weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption, or legal placement of a child. This is in addition to the six weeks paid short-term disability for birthing mothers. The paid parental leave complements the competitive wages and benefits available to eligible team members, including paid time off, education reimbursement, healthcare and disability coverage.

Since the beginning of the year, The GIANT Company has hired approximately 7,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct and GIANT Heirloom Market.

Those interested can apply at the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.