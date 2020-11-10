Williamsport, Pa. – Spherion Staffing Williamsport has announced that it has over 80 job positions open in Williamsport, mostly for light industrial jobs such as machine operation, packing, warehouse/distribution, and general assembly. There are also some openings for administrative professionals and client services.

The majority of the open positions are entry level and offer the opportunity to train in a new skillset. Given the nature of the work, it is likely that these roles will appeal to those already working in manufacturing and displaced in the hospitality and retail industries. With wages as high as $17.55 per hour, there are several opportunities for people to begin new careers at this time.

“Our team is dedicated to matching job seekers with new job opportunities,” said Don Ruggery Jr., who co-owns Spherion Williamsport and several other Spherion Staffing offices regionally alongside Jay Ruggery. “We look forward to helping more than 80 dedicated residents in Williamsport find meaningful job placement opportunities.”

Anyone who is interested in applying for the open positions is invited to call (570) 320-9750 or apply on the Spherion Williamsport website. Workers looking for job opportunities in addition to these open positions are also invited to contact Spherion Staffing Williamsport.