Open positions available for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employment

Montoursville – Savoy Contract Furniture was granted a waiver to safely continue operations and is fully functional, says the company.

"The senior leadership team proceeds to actively evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and is strictly following the recommendations of local, state, and national authorities to keep the facility at a heightened standard of cleanliness to ensure the safety of all employees."

One of the leading furniture providers for the U.S. Government, Savoy Contract Furniture continues to experience a steady influx of orders to be fulfilled. Despite the uncertain times brought upon our local economy caused by the current pandemic, Savoy, one of the area’s largest employers, is actively hiring for several part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions.

For more information regarding job openings available, as well as to download and print out a job application, please visit them online. Job applications are also available at the Savoy Contract Furniture office at 300 Howard Street in Montoursville (behind the Savoy Plaza), but face masks will be required to enter the office and applications will have to be filled out either outside or in your car in order to maintain social distancing.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or national origin. Military veterans are encouraged to apply.

About Savoy

Recently honored by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce as their Large Business Award winner, Savoy Contract Furniture manufactures commercial furniture in their state-of-the-art, 300,000+ square foot facility in Montoursville, utilizing the most advanced technology available. For more than 70 years, Savoy has provided durable and forward thinking products built to withstand the rigorous demands of higher education and military housing.