Harrisburg, Pa. -- As unemployment rate falls, select industries are adding jobs while others are losing them.

According to the most recent report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.2 percent in September. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its August level to 4.8 percent. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2020 level and the national rate declined 3.0 points over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased by 16,000 individuals over the month due mostly to a drop of 15,000 in unemployment which fell for the seventh consecutive month.

The largest movement was a drop of 16,500 government jobs. Pennsylvania's total non-farm jobs decreased by 7,900 over the month to 5,733,700 in September.

The number of jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 131,000 with gains in 8 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 46,100 jobs.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of September 2021.