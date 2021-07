Williamsport, Pa. -- Applications to join the Williamsport Bureau of Police as an Officer are now available, according to the City.

Pick up an application in person at the Williamsport Bureau of Police Headquarters located at 245 W. Fourth St, Williamsport, PA 17701. The application is also available to download online. You can find the link to download the application by clicking here.

The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, September 20, 2021.