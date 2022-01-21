Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission's Ross Leffler School of Conservation is currently recruiting candidates for its 35th class. Those with a passion for wildlife and conservation who would like to pursue a fascinating law enforcement career are encouraged to consider applying to become a Pennsylvania state game warden.

Applications are open from now until Feb. 16, 2022.

The Ross Leffler School of Conservation provides 44 weeks of intensive training for game warden candidates, including crime investigations, suspect interviews, wildlife protection, and public engagement.

For more information about the process of becoming a game warden, have a listen to Hannah Robinson and Travis O'Neill, two 2021 graduates, on the latest episode of the Call of the Outdoors podcast.

Interested individuals can also check out the game warden recruitment video below:



