Bloomsburg, Pa. — PennDOT is currently seeking to fill several positions in Columbia and Montour Counties.

PennDOT is hosting a job fair, which will include on-the-spot applications and assistance with the digital application system.

Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license. Staff will be on-hand to discuss opportunities for permanent and seasonal employment and to help with applications. Laptops will be available to use for filling in applications.

Job fairs will be held each Tuesday beginning Aug. 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Columbia County Maintenance Office, 45 Lunger Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. For more information, please call (570) 387-4250.

Current vacancies include:

Custodial Worker (Columbia County)

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee (both counties)

Transportation Equipment Operator A (both counties)

Seasonal Transportation Equipment Operators (both counties)

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for CDL operators.

Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with the air brake and manual transmission restrictions removed. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

To learn more about jobs with PennDOT and other state organizations, visit employment.pa.gov.

