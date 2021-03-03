Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT is now accepting applications from college students for seasonal work from May through August. Each year, PennDOT hires these student employees to supplement its permanent workforce. Oftentimes these temporary jobs lead to long-term employment.

Temporary positions typically involve seasonal maintenance work, crash system input and analysis, and maintenance/custodial services at roadside rest facilities. Students may also perform laboring and flagging duties in maintenance organizations and at highway work sites.

Each temporary position pays $14.25 per hour. Interested applicants can apply online at employment.pa.gov. State Representatives are also encouraging potential applicants to contact their offices by Friday, March 12.