Harrisburg, Pa. – With the winter season approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is making winter service preparations and advising the public to join in getting ready for the season.

“We’ve been preparing for this winter since the last one ended, and we need the public’s help to make the season a safe one,” said Yassmin Gramian, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Transportation. “Preparation before you travel is key, but driver responsibility is important on the road too.”

To help the public prepare for winter travel and share information about winter services, PennDOT has an informational page and resource hub at penndot.gov/winter. Aside from vehicle preparation tips, the site has a complete winter guide with detailed service information that is specific to each of PennDOT's 11 districts.

During the winter, Pennsylvanians can access plow-truck locations and details about when state-maintained roadways were last plowed through 511PA.com, using PennDOT's Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) technology. Each of PennDOT's roughly 2,200 department-owned or rented plow trucks possesses an AVL unit that sends cellular signals about their locations.

With $223 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has more than 700,000 tons of salt on hand across the state, and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter.

PennDOT is still actively seeking more than 700 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department's full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a commercial driver’s license (CDL), as well as application information, are available here.

Through the same website, job seekers can apply for other types of non-operator winter positions such as diesel and construction equipment mechanics, welders, clerks, and more.

If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance, and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 151 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 81 injuries on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Motorists should prepare for potential bad weather by ensuring they have supplies in their cars before heading out: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies.