Montoursville, Pa. — Beginning Sept. 27, PennDOT is planning to host weekly job fairs to fill various vacancies and seasonal positions.

The fairs will be held every Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lycoming County Maintenance Office, 716 Jordan Avenue, Montoursville, PA 17754. For more information, please call (570) 368-4281.

Current vacancies include:

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee

Transportation Equipment Operator A

Welder

Seasonal Transportation Equipment Operators

High School Intern

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with the air brake and manual transmission restrictions removed. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.

Computers will be available to use on site for filling applications, and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system and discuss opportunities for permanent and seasonal employment.

