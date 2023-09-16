Laporte, Pa. — If you're looking for work in Sullivan County, PennDOT is offering a job fair this September.

Open positions include equipment operators, CDL drivers, and mechanics.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sullivan County Maintenance Office, 322 Park Street, Laporte, PA 18626. For more information, please call (570) 368-4281.

Current vacancies include:

Transportation Equipment Operator A

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee

Winter CDL Equipment Operators

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic positions must bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system and to discuss opportunities for permanent and seasonal employment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.