Laporte, Pa. — If you're looking for work in Sullivan County, PennDOT is offering a job fair this September.
Open positions include equipment operators, CDL drivers, and mechanics.
The job fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sullivan County Maintenance Office, 322 Park Street, Laporte, PA 18626. For more information, please call (570) 368-4281.
Current vacancies include:
- Transportation Equipment Operator A
- Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee
- Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic
- Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee
- Winter CDL Equipment Operators
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.
On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic positions must bring their current CDL license.
Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system and to discuss opportunities for permanent and seasonal employment.