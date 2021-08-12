Williamsport, Pa. -- Today, August 12, is PA CareerLink day at the Lycoming County CareerLink office on 329 Pine Street in Williamsport.

From 12 - 6 p.m., Great Dane will be holding on-site recruitment. In the afternoon CareerLink staff will be conducting resume reviews and mock interviews.

Additionally, staff and HR representatives from various companies will be working on job seekers' 30-second "commercials." These skills will come in handy on August 18 during CareerLink's Brandon Park job fair, bringing 90 employers to one event.

"We recommend the 30-second commercial because you have to sell yourself in 30 seconds to employers at job fairs," said Rachael Ulmer, site administrator for Lycoming and Clinton County CareerLink. "You need to be prepared to sell yourself and your value to an employer enough to gain interest in 30 seconds."

Also known as an "elevator pitch," your 30-second commercial can help get your foot in the door, to make an employer remember you.

Job Fair at Brandon Park, Aug. 18

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 18, CareerLink will host a job fair at Brandon Park in Williamsport. More than 90 companies intend to participate.

"We really want to keep it outdoors, with that many people planning to attend," said Ulmer.

In order to collect Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was extended through September 4, 2021, people are required to complete regular job searches. PEUC was extended with the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) by increasing the number of weeks for which an individual may be eligible from 24 weeks up to 53 weeks.

CareerLink services beyond job fairs

Aside from recruitment and job fairs, The CareerLink office is a resourcce for any resident looking to improve their position, switch careers, or learn about job opportunities in the area.

The facility offers a recruitment room, interview room, 13 public computers, workshop rooms, and even a Zoom room for people who need to access videoconferencing resources for workshops or interviews.

"Our Career Resource Area holds public computers including a lapotop, and upgraded Wifi. We have a person on staff who does job development," said Ulmer. "He will advocate for you, work one-on-one with you until you get the job you want. We have access to training funds. If you want to get your CDL, we can help you get a lot of that supplemented."

Central Connections is CareerLink's adult program, offering career coaches who can help job seekers start in a new direction. On the Job Training programs help both employers and employees gain new skills while still earning a paycheck. Out of School Youth is a program for kids ages 16-24 who are not enrolled in high school or college. Counselors help people get driver's licenses, access interview clothes, and more.

Visit the Lycoming County CareerLink office, 329 Pine St., Williamsport.