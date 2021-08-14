Danville, Pa. — Are you looking for new and exciting career opportunities with excellent pay and benefits?

The United States Postal Service invites you to join them. USPS will host a job fair at the Danville Post Office actively seeking applicants for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate and City Carrier Assistant at both the Danville and Turbottville Post Offices.

RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour

CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT (CCA): Salary $18.51 per hour

USPS employees will be on hand at the Danville Post Office location with information on completing applications and description of the jobs available:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS DATE TIME Danville 410 Mill Street Danville, PA 17821 Monday, August 16 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks. Jobs are listed at www.usps.com/careers. Check the site frequently for new postings.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.