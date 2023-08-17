Mifflinburg, Pa. — Community members looking for employment are invited to a free program hosted by Herr Memorial Library.

The “I Need A Job: Finding and Applying for Jobs Online” program will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Most companies only accept online applications now,” said Sandra Hornberger, the library’s digital literacy coordinator. “And, some of them are not easy to complete.”

During the free training session, participants will learn how to find available jobs online, by searching employer’s websites and using job search engines, Hornberger said. Participants will also learn how to fill out online job applications.

The library continues to offer free resources and training to bridge the technology gap. Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. Open hours: Mondays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tuesdays: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.; and by appointment.

To register or for more information, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg, call (570) 966-0831, or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.

