Wellsboro, Pa. – If you have some layabout maple trees on your property, the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources can help you coax them into earning their keep. This Friday, February 12, from noon to 12:45 p.m., Hills Creek State Park staff will present an online Backyard Sugaring program.

The free virtual program is designed for individuals and families who have little to no experience with syrup making, and will serve as a quick start to this rewarding activity.

The program will be held via Microsoft Teams. To receive a link to watch the program, sign up here.

For more information, call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.