Elysburg, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort is hosting three job fairs ahead of its 2023 season, which begins the weekend of April 29-30. 
 
The fairs will be held at Southern Columbia, Shamokin, and Shikellamy high schools in March and April. 
 
"Working at Knoebels this summer means increased wages, a flexible schedule, bonus programs, affordable transportation to and from work, and more," according to park officials.
 
• Shamokin Area High School on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Southern Columbia Area High School on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Shikellamy High School on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
 
In addition to a weekly paycheck, Knoebels offers team member perks, including free entry to other parks, free ticket and food coupons during select weeks, team events, and "sweet" discounts.
 
 Can't make it to any of the job fairs? Apply online today here.
 
 

