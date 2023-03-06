Knoebels to hold job fairs
Elysburg, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort is hosting three job fairs ahead of its 2023 season, which begins the weekend of April 29-30.
The fairs will be held at Southern Columbia, Shamokin, and Shikellamy high schools in March and April.
"Working at Knoebels this summer means increased wages, a flexible schedule, bonus programs, affordable transportation to and from work, and more," according to park officials.
• Shamokin Area High School on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Southern Columbia Area High School on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Shikellamy High School on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to a weekly paycheck, Knoebels offers team member perks, including free entry to other parks, free ticket and food coupons during select weeks, team events, and "sweet" discounts.
Can't make it to any of the job fairs? Apply online today here.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to 2020 murder
-
Driver killed in police chase on the interstate
-
Man busted selling meth, cocaine, shotgun to undercover detectives
-
Williamsport officers facing suit over arrest and alleged assault
-
Man charged for allegedly attempting to meeting 15-year-old for sex
Right Now
46°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 46%
- Cloud Coverage: 73%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:35:01 AM
- Sunset: 06:04:25 PM
Today
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.