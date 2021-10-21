Danville, Pa. -- Health services are in high demand right now, and so are their workers. Geisinger is offering a wide range of positions in the health care system to be featured during a job fair next Monday.

Geisinger Health System will hold in-person hiring events on Monday, Oct. 25 in Danville, Pittston, Williamsport, and Reedsville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will be able to discuss career opportunities, possible sign-on bonuses and recruitment incentives, as well as benefits such as retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement, and health insurance starting on the first day of their employment.

Attendees should bring an updated resume as there will be opportunities for on-site interviews for certain positions.

Geisinger offers a variety of career opportunities within departments that provide direct patient care and those who support operations. Openings throughout Geisinger’s operations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care unit assistants, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians, and food service workers, among others.

The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the following locations:

Geisinger Office Building, 32 Justin Drive, Danville

Geisinger CenterPoint, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston

Holiday Inn Williamsport, 100 Pine St., Williamsport

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Reedsville, 30 Happy Valley Dr., Reedsville

“Our staff plays a critical role in bringing important health services close to home for our patients, members and neighbors,” said Jeff Lowry, director of recruitment for Geisinger. “Additionally, we work to provide the area with career growth opportunities with competitive salaries and benefits. We are always looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our team and work to make better health easier for our communities.”

Registration is encouraged, but not required for the Oct. 25 hiring events. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit jobs.geisinger.org/hiring to register and view all roles that are eligible for sign-on bonuses and hiring incentives. To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger or to sign up for Geisinger job alerts, visit jobs.geisinger.org.



