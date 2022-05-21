Danville, Pa. — Eligible inpatient registered nurses are now eligible to join Geisinger Health System's travel nurse program. Both external and internal candidates can join the program, which sends nurses to hospitals in northeastern and central Pennsylvania to help places that are facing staff shortages.

“The staffing shortages facing virtually every industry — and especially healthcare — are real,” said Janet Tomcavage, Geisinger executive vice president and chief nursing executive. “Our clinical staff are working tirelessly. By expanding our offerings, we hope to attract more registered nurses to Geisinger. That way, we can alleviate the challenges of staffing shortage in our hospitals and continue our mission of making better health easier for our communities.”

The launch is focused on inpatient settings, specifically adult medical-surgical and intensive care units. Nurses will be assigned to Geisinger hospitals with the greatest staffing needs.

Jeff Lowry, associate vice president of recruitment for Geisinger, believes the program will benefit everyone.

“The goal is to give nurses choices and flexibility within their careers while adding experienced nurses to our Geisinger family. Our hope is that the program will help us recruit nurses locally and nationally who are looking for short-term assignments. These efforts will help us have more staff available to provide safe, timely and effective care to our patients and members.”

Nurses accepted to the travel program will complete a 12-week assignment and then can either begin another 12-week assignment or apply for a full-time position with Geisinger.

Travel nurses will be eligible for 401K employer contributions, medical insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, and an allowance of up to $96 per day in their paycheck, if assigned to a location 60 miles or more from their current location.

Cheryl Williams was assigned to Geisinger Medical Center while working for an external travel nurse agency before becoming the very first nurse to join Geisinger’s new travel program.

“My decision to sign on as a nurse traveler at Geisinger was driven by the positive work environment, supportive staff and employees’ great work ethics,” said Williams. “With this new program, I have the best of both worlds: the ability to travel while staying in the Geisinger system. It’s a great place to work, with many career options and opportunities.”

To learn more about career opportunities or to apply for a job opening with Geisinger, visit jobs.geisinger.org.

Interested candidates can also make an in-person, virtual or phone appointment with the Geisinger Career Center, a recruitment and career services hub at 529 Mill St. in Danville, to learn about jobs at Geisinger. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Candidates can speak with a Geisinger hiring manager or recruiter about open positions, and current Geisinger employees can learn more about professional development resources and events.

The Career Center offers interview coaching, resume writing services and more. To find out more about the Career Center or to make an appointment, call (877) 564-6447 or email GeisingerCareers@geisinger.edu.

