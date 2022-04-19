Full-time opportunity for a Licensed Psychotherapist to provide outpatient care in the Behavioral Health Department at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus in Williamsport, PA.

UPMC in North Central Pa. Behavioral Health Outpatient Services offers psychiatric and psychotherapeutic services for a wide range of populations. Our Licensed Psychotherapy team provides continuous and comprehensive services which promote optimal mental health, prevention, and treatment of psychiatric disorders.

Current PA licensure as a master’s prepared Counselor, Clinical Social Worker, or PhD Psychologist is required with at least two years of clinical experience as a licensed professional preferred. Specialty/certification in Trauma-Based Care, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, or eating disorders is especially sought.

UPMC in North Central Pa. consists of five hospitals, including UPMC Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Wellsboro, and UPMC Williamsport, and various medical office locations. Our network of more than 600 experienced physicians, surgeons, mid-level providers, and caregivers strive to provide clinically excellent health care through a wide range of services. Caring for a 12-county region, we employ practitioners in a broad range of specialties recognized at the national and state levels for quality of care. In fiscal year 2020, we provided more $51.5 million in community benefit to those in the regions we serve.

UPMC in North Central Pa. serves a thriving rural community with affordable housing and strong school options. There is always something to do — local festivals, community events, and a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities including hiking, biking, boating, and skiing throughout the region. Williamsport has a vibrant cultural scene, excellent restaurants with diverse cuisines, a regional airport, two colleges, and is within a three-hour drive to urban life in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York, and Baltimore.

To apply or indicate your interest in this position, email your CV or contact Nicole Nardi, Director of Provider Recruitment, at nardinp@upmc.edu or 570-320-7696

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.