help wanted sign.jpg (copy)

A "Help Wanted" sign

 Tim Mossholder

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding a hiring event for a range of clinical and non-clinical positions throughout the organization. 

Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. To register, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Careers. Interested individuals are invited to schedule a 30-minute time slot with an employment professional.

The event will take place on Sept. 6 from 1 to 6 pm. in the Miller Conference Rooms located in the Hospital's main entrance, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

Evangelical Community Hospital is proud to offer state-of-the art facilities, a comprehensive benefits package, and sign-on bonuses for various positions. Open positions available for a variety of skill sets and educational backgrounds.

The award-winning Hospital recently received a 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and is consistently highly ranked and recommended.

