Tiffany Wolfe, RN, BSN, at Evangelical Community Hospital, was surprised this week as she was presented the Hospital’s first DAISY Award.

The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Wolfe was surrounded by her department as well as Hospital and nursing leadership as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the care she provided in the Emergency Department during an end-of-life situation. The patient’s family nominated Wolfe for the compassion she displayed to be a source of comfort to the patient and her husband until the daughter could arrive. The family was present when Wolfe was given the award and presented her with their own tokens of appreciation.

Tamara Persing, RN, BSN, MS, CIC, FAPIC, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Evangelical said, “Tiffany’s ability to be present and understanding in this delicate situation of a patient’s life takes the profession of nursing to the next level. She displayed the empathy and emotional support this family needed when they needed it the most. She is a true representation of the meaning behind the DAISY award.”

Wolfe has a long history with Evangelical, completing many schooling internships and externships as she pursued her career. In 2013 she began as a nursing assistant and in 2015 she started work as an ER Technician. In June 2016, Wolfe became a Graduate Nurse in the Emergency Department and has been a vital part of the department ever since.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, beginning to participate in the program in early 2020. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.daisynomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.