Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pa. Department of Labor is now offering Pennsylvanian's more opportunities in which to improve their skillsets.

Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland issued a reminder that over 5,000 free unique virtual training modules are now available through SkillUp PA, a virtual learning platform offered in partnership with Metrix Learning and PA CareerLink.

The program offers free online job training to help workers gain new skills and advance their careers.

“SkillUp PA will let Pennsylvanians in any corner of the commonwealth learn new skills online at no cost,” said Ireland.

“This new virtual job training program is a true win-win for Pennsylvanians who need to enter the workforce or advance their careers as well as the businesses who will get a new pipeline of the skilled workers they need to succeed," Ireland said.

SkillUp PA launched on Sat., Aug. 14. To access SkillUp virtual training.

Some online training modules include:

Accounting/Finance

Clerical

Customer Service

Human Resources

Information Technology

Marketing

Microsoft Office

Project Management

Soft skills such as communication, time management, and professionalism

According to the department of Labor, they are encouraging job seekers to register online with PA CareerLink, or reach out directly to local offices to learn about additional free programs and resources, such as job search and training assistance; adult education classes and workshops; resume assistance; and referral services to partners.

Pa. is the 18th state to implement the SkillUp program. The program is entirely funded with federal money under the Wagner-Peyser program.



