Sponsored content

Williamsport, Pa. — The PA CareerLink in Williamsport is hosting two events to help residents looking for a new job, or interested in switching careers.

2023 Career Expo Preparation Workshop

Join the Career Expo Preparation Workshop on Monday, May 22 from 4-6 p.m. at PA CareerLink Lycoming County, 329 Pine Street, and meet with PA CareerLink staff to prepare for your job search.

The CareerLink staff will help you polish your interview skills to prepare you to meet potential employers.

Update your resume

Practice and sharpen your interview skills

Discover transferable skills that might help you land your next job

Get some practical wardrobe tips

Develop your 30-second commercial

Learn about employers with jobs to fill

2023 Spring Career Fair

Then on Wednesday, May 24 from 1-4 p.m., visit the Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn Street for a Spring Career Fair.

Learn about open positions with local employers who are hiring in the northcentral Pa. region now!

No registration is required to attend the Career Fair.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.