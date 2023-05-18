Sponsored content
Williamsport, Pa. — The PA CareerLink in Williamsport is hosting two events to help residents looking for a new job, or interested in switching careers.
2023 Career Expo Preparation Workshop
Join the Career Expo Preparation Workshop on Monday, May 22 from 4-6 p.m. at PA CareerLink Lycoming County, 329 Pine Street, and meet with PA CareerLink staff to prepare for your job search.
The CareerLink staff will help you polish your interview skills to prepare you to meet potential employers.
- Update your resume
- Practice and sharpen your interview skills
- Discover transferable skills that might help you land your next job
- Get some practical wardrobe tips
- Develop your 30-second commercial
- Learn about employers with jobs to fill
2023 Spring Career Fair
Then on Wednesday, May 24 from 1-4 p.m., visit the Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn Street for a Spring Career Fair.
Learn about open positions with local employers who are hiring in the northcentral Pa. region now!
No registration is required to attend the Career Fair.