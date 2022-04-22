Are you seeking part-time, full-time, or summer employment? Savoy Contract Furniture is currently hiring for various positions at our manufacturing facility located in Montoursville.

Open positions include general laborer, mill worker, machine operator, general maintenance, finishing and assembly, shipping, upholsterers, sewers, and delivery drivers. On-the-job training is available for various positions. Compensation is based on experience. Wages starting at $14/hour. You must be 17 or older to apply.

Please visit our website to download our application. Once completed, applications can be dropped off to our office Monday-Friday, 8am-3:30pm. Applications will also be available in our office for completion.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or national origin. Military veterans are encouraged to apply.

