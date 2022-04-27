If you enjoy manufacturing and looking for new job opportunities, Nesco Resource wants to talk to you! A manufacturer located in Williamsport, PA is adding to their team. Multiple positions open on both day & night shift. Excellent benefits and increased pay rate upon permanent hire. Next orientation is May 9th! Apply today!
A manufacturer located in Williamsport, PA is adding to their team
- NCPA Staff
-
-
MOST POPULAR
-
Williamsport Police asking for public's help to identify person in alleged organized theft
-
Man strips down, grabs genitals of person during alleged assault
-
Lycoming Township couple arrested for endangering the welfare of their children
-
Williamsport man charged with 42 counts after investigation into assault on minor
-
Williamsport woman causes head-on crash on I-80, charged with DUI
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: Never too young for dinosaurs
-
Charges filed against man authorities say owes more than $3,000 to a bank
-
Man charged for allegedly touching and massaging child in sexual manner
-
Snyder County businesses file for bankruptcy amid AG investigation
-
Knoebels says farewell to beloved pizza shop; new pizza to come
Right Now
45°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 43%
- Cloud Coverage: 69%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:10:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:01:11 PM
Today
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.