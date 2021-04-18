Jersey Shore, Pa. – Unable to post $125,000 monetary bail, a Jersey Shore duo are behind bars on felony burglary charges.

Brian James Murray, 43, and Jennifer Dawes, 46, are accused by Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Justin Segura of burglarizing the Piatt Township Municipal Building on April 8.

"The suspects had broken a window and gained entry through that window. Piatt Township is reporting that suspects stole a large amount of tools and other items," TVRPD said on their Facebook page.

The stolen items include:

Straight Air Grinder

Snap On Air gun

Orange Bottle Jack

DeWalt Power Tools and batteries

Craftsman Impact Gun

Kobalt Circular Saw

Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley issued arrest warrants for the pair on April 15.

"With the help of the Pennsylvania State Police and Lycoming County Adult Probation, Murray and Dawes were picked up that same evening in Loyalsock Township," the police department said.

Each faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of burglary

One felony count of criminal trespass

One felony count of theft by unlawful taking

One felony count of receiving stolen property

One misdemeanor count of criminal mischief - damage property

One misdemeanor count of theft of secondary metal

One misdemeanor count of intentional possession by person not registered

One misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia

Magisterial District Judge Williams C. Solomon set bail at $125,000 monetary for both Murray and Dawes. Unable to post, both have been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since April 15.

Docket sheet - Murray

Docket sheet - Dawes