Hughesville — Jeffrey C. Aderhold, 72, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home.

Born February 27, 1950 in Muncy, he is the son of the late Edward and the late Reanna (Houseknecht) Aderhold. He and his wife Pamela (Dugan) Aderhold married on June 19, 1993 and shared 29 years of marriage.

Jeffrey was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hughesville. He retired from Toledo Scales and previously worked in a number of area businesses. In addition, he owned and operated The Ground Chuck in Hughesville, served as a Hughesville police officer and as a deputy game warden. After retirement he was an active constable for the area.

One of Jeff's true loves was serving as a volunteer fireman. He was a life member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the chair of various committees and held line officer positions, ultimately serving as Fire Chief.

Jeff was a life long sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. In addition to Shur Shot and Lick Run Hunting clubs in the past, Jeff was a director and part owner of Big Run Hunting Club, Tivoli.

He is survived by his wife Pamela; a daughter, Julie Aderhold of Watsontown; a son, Jeffrey Aderhold, II of Williamsport; a sister, Susan (Fred) Powers of Wellsboro; a brother, Scott (Denise) Aderhold of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Chase Aderhold, Katelyn Lindauer, Mason Lindauer; mother-in-law, Shirley Dugan of Hughesville; and brother-in-law, James Feigles of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Dugan, and by a sister-in-law, Sherry Feigles.

In keeping with Jeff's wishes, funeral services will be private.

In Jeff's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, 30 South Railroad St. Hughesville, PA 17737 or to the SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

