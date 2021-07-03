Most of us look in a mirror every day. Today is a reminder to take a moment before rushing through your morning rituals. It's national #ComplimentYourMirrorDay!

Our mirrors see us at our worst and at our best. It’s time they are given their due. Today, find the closest mirror and pay the reflection the compliment it deserves.

The amount of time that you spend talking with that wonderful person you are looking at in the mirror is totally up to you. It can be just a few seconds or it can be a few minutes or more.

A few compliments to try on yourself:

You look great!

Keep up the great grooming.

You are awesome!

That hair is styling!

The bathroom sparkles just like you!

Keep on flashing – that amazing smile.

When you clean up, you clean up niiiice!

Do you compliment yourself enough?



