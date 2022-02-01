On January 27, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced registration is now open for the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania, a community improvement initiative to be held from March 1 through May 31.

Those registering a community improvement event will receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by support from the Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT, as supplies last.

Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events.

As part of this event, the Department of Environmental Protection and PA Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal, free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered program participants, at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Whether you have vacant lots plagued with debris, natural areas that experience illegal dumping or litter scattered and blown from other sources, any neighborhood can be lifted up by the positive action.

“We invite all Pennsylvanians – individuals, friends, family and organized groups to join us this spring to clean up vacant lots, streets and riverbanks, plant gardens and trees or mulch a local playground. Join us for Pick Up Pennsylvania and make a difference in your neighborhood.”

Litter negatively impacts the environment, waterways, property taxes, home values, tourism, businesses and the safety of neighborhoods.

Cleaning up litter and making small improvements to our shared community spaces, like planting a tree or flowers or painting a community structure helps create safer, healthier and more livable neighborhoods.

60,505 Volunteers In 2021

Last year from March through May, 60,505 people participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania. Over 2.2 million pounds of trash was picked up and 102,155 trees, flowers and other greens were planted.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors and volunteers who support this program by getting their friends, family and colleagues involved in neighborhood improvements. We’re hoping even more people turn out for this year's event. It’s amazing what can be accomplished in a few short hours,” said Reiter.

Sponsors

Current 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania supporters include: The GIANT Company, GreenPrint, PA Waste Industries Association, Coca-Cola, Mahantango Enterprises,Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., Vistra Energy, Giant Eagle and Republic Services.

If you are interested in becoming a supporter of the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative contact Shannon Reiter at 724-836-4121 or sreiter@keeppabeautiful.org.

How To Register Your Event

To host an event, join an event near you or to inquire about free supplies and trash disposal, visit KPB’s Pick Up Pennsylvania webpage or contact Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or send email to: mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful recommends following all federal, state and local health and safety guidelines for Novel Coronavirus (Covid 19) in effect at the time of the event, including masking and social distancing.

For more information on programs, initiatives and special events, visit the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Click Here to become a member. Click Here to sign up for regular updates from KPB, Like them on Facebook, Follow on Twitter, Discover them on Pinterest and visit their YouTube Channel.

Also visit the Illegal Dump Free PA website for more ideas on how to clean up communities and keep them clean and KPB’s Electronics Waste website.

Keep PA Beautiful helps mobilize over 100,000 volunteers a year to pick up litter, clean up illegal dumping and beautify Pennsylvania.



