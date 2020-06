Hershey, Pa.—Hersheypark made the announcement many in the state were waiting to hear as it will open July 3rd for the summer.

Season Pass holders will be granted exclusive access to the park on July 1st and 2nd according the announcement made through the park’s Facebook page. This summer will mark the introduction of the Candymounium, Hersheypark’s “tallest, fastest, and longest” coaster.

A link to the safety guidelines for guests can be found below:

Hersheypark's promise to customers...