Fae Herb has announced her resignation as Montgomery Borough Mayor effective May 7, 2020. Rocky Sanguedolce, vice-president of the Montgomery Borough Council, will take over the duties as mayor as according to Pennsylvania Borough Code.

Ms. Herb wishes the public to know that this was an extremely difficult decision but was the result of continuing issues that cannot be openly discussed at this time. She is deeply committed to the future of the borough, and her only regret is for those who voted for her.

She wishes to remain active in various community activities, specifically the Hometown Hero Banners, promoting Montgomery’s heritage through the Montgomery Area Historical Society, and continually posting informational and community interest updates on Facebook page of Montgomery News and Views.