Guitar great Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. Eddie, along with his brother Alex, founded the band that bears their name in Pasadena, California in 1972, going on to sell over 56 million albums in the United States.

As time went on, the band became as famous for its infighting among members as it did for its music. Original front man David Lee Roth gave way to Sammy Hagar in the mid-1980s, starting a feud that would last decades. Also, bassist Michael Anthony was eventually fired to make way for Eddie’s son Wolfgang (whom he’d had with first wife, actress Valeri Bertinelli) to join the band. The relationships became so tumultuous, that when the band was inducted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, only Hagar and Anthony appeared at the induction.

Through all of it, however, the musical prowess of Eddie remained constant and unquestioned. Rolling Stone Magazine ranks Eddie as the #8 guitarist of all time and countless musicians cite Eddie as not only a major influence, but as a revolutionary player.

Eddie is survived by his wife Janie and his son Wolfgang.