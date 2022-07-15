Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response
Brett Crossley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Second WAHS employee charged with crimes against students
-
Young reader inspires local author to write another book
-
More accusers come forward in case against Williamsport teacher
-
Family jailed for alleged brutal beating death of Northumberland County man in 2020
-
Coroner IDs crash victims in Bloomsburg wreck
Right Now
85°
Sunny
- Humidity: 28%
- Cloud Coverage: 63%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:39:26 PM
Today
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.