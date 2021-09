Sunbury, Pa. -- Rt. 61 will be temporarily closed for installation of the flood wall at 2 p.m. at Sunbury Monumental Works on Wednesday, Sept. 1 until the flood threats have passed, according to a report in the Daily Item.

Flood Department Manager Jeff Lewis told the Daily Item that the flood wall is just a precaution taken by the Sunbury Municipal Authority.

Consistent rainfall from Tropical Depression Ida continues to lead to concerns for flash flooding in the area.