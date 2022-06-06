Firefly watch to help researchers
A wildlife conservation group is asking for the public's help to track that favorite harbinger of summer — fireflies.
Help scientists at Mass Audubon learn about the geographic distribution of fireflies through the Firefly Watch Community Science Project.
Spend at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season (late May through August) observing fireflies in one location (your backyard or in a nearby field).
Firefly Watch combines an annual summer evening ritual with scientific research. Join a network of community scientists around the country by observing your own backyard, and help scientists map fireflies.
Learn more here about what to look for and how to submit observations.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
