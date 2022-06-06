Fireflies.jpg
A wildlife conservation group is asking for the public's help to track that favorite harbinger of summer — fireflies.
 
Help scientists at Mass Audubon learn about the geographic distribution of fireflies through the Firefly Watch Community Science Project.
 
Spend at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season (late May through August) observing fireflies in one location (your backyard or in a nearby field).
 
Firefly Watch combines an annual summer evening ritual with scientific research. Join a network of community scientists around the country by observing your own backyard, and help scientists map fireflies.
Learn more here about what to look for and how to submit observations.
 
 
 
 

