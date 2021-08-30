Harrisburg, Pa. -- The commonwealth has been seeing an unusual flury of rainstorms as we experiences more localized, short-duration, high-intensity storms which have been causing devastating flash flooding.

And this week, addditional rainfall from Hurricane Ida is expected to reach northcentral Pa., prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for much of the area.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently sent a letter urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to lower the federal damage assessment thresholds required for these events to qualify for federal aid.

“These localized, short-duration, high-intensity precipitation events result in significant damages and impacts to human lives, but they rarely meet the thresholds needed for federal disaster aid in the form of Individual Assistance,” said Wolf.

“While my administration is working diligently to support recovery efforts, substantial gaps remain when these localized events do not meet federal damage assessment thresholds. As a result, victims are left to pick up the pieces with little to no financial support," Wolf added.

Recently, homes and businesses in Bucks, Philadelphia, and Tioga Counties sustained significant flood damage as a result of flash flooding on July 12.

"I’m requesting that FEMA adjust the thresholds to better reflect current weather trends that, as a result of climate change, are causing these intense rainstorms and impacting communities, including those that typically do not experience flooding," Wolf said.

Based on the results of a damage survey, the damage in these counties, as well as the neighboring counties of Bradford, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, and Potter, met the criteria for financial aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Wolf requested and successfully obtained an SBA emergency declaration to benefit the affected citizens.

However, the federal criteria for Individual Assistance aid was not met, even though the damages devastated numerous homeowners and renters.

In order to receive a federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance, which provides money directly to homeowners and renters, the commonwealth would need to reach certain thresholds for the number of homes that fit into the classification of “major damage” or “destroyed” along with other considerations that are specified by FEMA.

“Evaluating impacts solely on a micro level at the municipal or county level alone, rather than toward a whole state assessment, would provide a more realistic assessment of the impacts to that community. Doing so will provide much needed direct assistance to the most vulnerable who most often are ineligible for other disaster assistance," Wolf stated.

Flooding, which is one of the most significant hazards in the state, is becoming more common due to the increased frequency of short-duration, high-intensity rainstorms.

In 2019 alone, more than 5,200 Pa. residences were damaged from flooding events; however, not one incident met the federal thresholds required for individual assistance, according to the Wolf administration.

While flooding risk was originally thought to be associated with living in or near a special flood hazard zone or flood plain, data collected since 1993 has shown that 96% of flooding incidents in the commonwealth reported to the National Weather Service occurred outside of established flood plains.

Despite this, many homeowners and renters are not required to purchase flood insurance by their lender or landlord and many are unable to afford the additional expense.