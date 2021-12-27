Williamsport, Pa. – As another year of the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close, low vaccination rates mean the region’s health care facilities are in for another hard winter, according to Dr. Rutul Dalal, infectious disease expert with UPMC Susquehanna.

This coupled with staffing shortages within the healthcare system, Dalal said UPMC is overwhelmed.

Geisinger Medical Center also recently stated that its facilities are overflowing as the COVID cases rise.

In 2021, over 295 COVID deaths were reported to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

“The youngest was 30 y/o and the oldest 102 years old,” Kiessling said. “It is difficult to determine who has been vaccinated or not because there is no place to look this up.”

According to Dalal, over 92% of individuals admitted to hospitals in the Susquehanna region with COVID are not vaccinated.

Since the initial surge of vaccinations during the spring and early summer, Dalal said he has seen new vaccinations come to an almost standstill, adding that those who were on the fence have decided to get the vaccine and others who are against the vaccine are not motivated to change their minds.

“We are seeing younger patients this year than last,” Kiessling said. “It appears that the sicker and those that die are mostly the unvaccinated however we have seen a significant number who have died that were vaccinated especially in the older age individuals with pre-existing comorbidities.”

On the PULSE sat down for an interview with Dalal to discuss the current COVID surge as well as new variants. See the full Q&A here:

Q. What does the COVID pandemic look like in Northcentral Pa.?

A. We are in the midst of a surge. This is the second surge after December 2020. We are still at 75% of what we were last year. At the height of the pandemic, in our region … we were averaging around 110 to 115 patients. Right now we have 78 patients, of which 18 of them are in the ICU, and almost 80% of them are on the ventilator.

Numbers are going up as we march into the colder season and unfortunately, because of the low vaccination rates, we are bracing ourselves for another tough winter.

Q. How many who are admitted to the hospital are vaccinated?

A. Overall across the UPMC system 75% of individuals who are admitted are unvaccinated individuals. If we’re talking about the local Susquehanna region we are seeing around 92 to 95% of people who are unvaccinated are admitted to the hospital. (Most who are vaccinated) are above age 65 and most of them have comorbidities and a chunk of them do not even know they have COVID they’re just there for some other reason and they’re swabbed and the code test comes back positive. So in short, vaccination does help.

The biggest chunk we are seeing is between the age groups of 30 and 50 – who are unvaccinated. We are at almost 120% to 125% of capacity and especially with also having staffing shortages due to people being quarantined, people being sick, or people just changing professions because they were fighting this for the last 22 months.

Over the last 22 months, people also neglected their own health because they were scared to come to health care facilities. Some people were depressed and were getting negative thoughts because of the worldwide surge. So all of that is coming back.

Compared to last year the difference right now as we are seeing COVID as well as non COVID patients coming into our facilities, which wasn’t the case last year.

Q. Have new variants, like Omicron, spurred people to get vaccinated?

A. Initially when the Omicron variant was announced...

